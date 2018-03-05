Kwik-Lok: A major bread clip producer right in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Kwik-Lok: A major bread clip producer right in Yakima
One of the largest producers of bread and produce clips is nestled right here in the Yakima Valley.
Regardless of DACA decision, a Yakima business continues to help Dreamers
For now, DACA remains in place... this comes after Congress was unable to present a solution today.
Millennial March: Author, podcaster, and owner of NUYU Juice Bar
Can you imagine starting a business, writing your own book that's on Amazon, and having your own globally streaming podcast...all before the age of 20?
Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students
PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need. If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives. "The Prosser school district is over 60 pe...
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoff
Extras wanted for feature film
In the world of All Sorts, professional folder filing is a competitive sport, and Granger High School alumnus J. Rick Castañeda (Cement Suitcase) wants you to get in on the action!
Perceived threat towards West Valley High School
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release regarding a perceived threat at West Valley High School on March 1.
FBI arrests Yakima man on assault and sex abuse charges of Oregon woman
On Tuesday, February 27, FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding.
Sunnyside School District releases statement following school threats
In wake of a recent series of school threats, the Sunnyside School District released a statement.
Police look to identity homeless man found dead at park
Authorities are working to identify a homeless man found dead at a Washington park.
