Relative of domestic abuse victim fights for "Tina's Law" in all 50 states

WASHINGTON - A man named Don Estes is proposing "Tina's Law" to every state in the U.S., which would make critical changes to people with domestic violence charges.

Last November, Tina Stewart was brutally murdered by her boyfriend. Today, her uncle, Don Estes is doing everything in his power to pass Tina's Law throughout the entire country. Tina's Law would require any person with a domestic violence abuse charge against them to be registered similar to sex offenders.

"We can't do this any more people," Estes said. "With modern technology, we can get the word out. We know who the abusers are, and we can protect our loved ones."

Estes has already lost two nieces to domestic violence abuse, and is willing to do anything to stop it from ever happening again.

"I'm not going to lose another loved one, I'm not. Not while I have breath in my body," Estes declared. "I'm going to make sure that we pass some laws and fix this problem."

Estes has personally called every lieutenant governor in all fifty states, and his persistence has paid off. He's received multiple responses and even some states willing to adapt Tina's Law, like Pennsylvania.

"If we can do that in other states, and I know we're going to do it in Washington - we are already in legislation with Brad Klippert, our local representative to change our laws in Washington - but I don't just want to stop in Washington. I want this across the nation. Every state needs to change their laws."

Estes encourages anybody to find him on Facebook to help support his cause. You can find him at his "Don Estes" Facebook page or "#TeamTina" Facebook page.