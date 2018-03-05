Cancer-causing toxins found in e-cigarette users, study shows - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Cancer-causing toxins found in e-cigarette users, study shows

UNITED STATES - Teens may think e-cigarettes are safe, but a new study finds users are exposed to cancer-causing toxins.

Researchers analyzed three groups of teens: e-cigarette users, smokers, and non-smokers. E-cigarette users had up to triple the amount of toxins in their system than non-smokers.

Experts say messaging about vaping should include warnings about the potential risks of these products.

