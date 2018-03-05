Wine production may be down, but it may not be a bad thing

RICHLAND, WA - The 2017 "Grape Crush Report", by the Washington State Wine Commission, showed a decrease in wine production last year.

To everyone in the industry, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. As far as why this happened in 2017? That's because of the cooler temperatures we saw... but for wine manufacturers, they were able to increase their prices and generate more revenue.

According to the 2017 Grape Crush Report, wine growers were able to increase their prices to about 41 per ton in order to meet the high demand for the wine. Another factor as to why they saw fluctuations? Thomas Kling - the WSU Tri-Cities viticulture director - says it's because 2016 was an exceptional harvest, and that wasn't the case last year.

"We didn't have as much time to ripen a very large crop," Kling said. "It was quite different, we didn't get the same amount of fruits as we did in the spring."

Kling also says they see fluctuations happen here and there, but if there is big a decrease in production, wineries need to have a game plan, which is key.