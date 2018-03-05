Regardless of DACA decision, a Yakima business continues to help Dreamers

UNITED STATES - For now, DACA remains in place... this comes after Congress was unable to present a solution today.

Instead of today representing a call to action for 800,000 Dreamers who benefit from DACA, today just marks another day of waiting for a final solution.

This all started six months ago, when President Trump rescinded the DACA program, leaving it up to Congress to find a solution by today. Because no solution was presented, this now elongates the process for a solution and continues to play with the lives of 17,000 Dreamers who live in Washington state.

Regardless of what today's decision was shaping out to be, La Casa Hogar in Yakima decided that they will continue to support and help Dreamers in the community.

"La Casa continues to advocate on behalf of DACA recipients," said Laura Armstrong, executive director for La Casa Hogar. "We still have some scholarships available for those who are eligible to renew their DACA application."

The scholarships La Casa Hogar is offering cover the application fee for the DACA application, which costs $495.