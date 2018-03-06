New data show progress towards ending AIDS in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Recently released data show that Washington state is doing well compared to other states when it comes to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis use.

Data released by AIDSVu this week represents an encouraging and useful perspective on PrEP use.

The AIDSVu data show that in Washington state, at least 2,694 individuals are on PrEP, with the understanding that these data are an underestimate.

“PrEP is an effective tool for HIV prevention, and is a critical component of our state’s Ends AIDS Washington initiative,” said Office of Infectious Disease Deputy Director, Beth Crutsinger-Perry.

PrEP is a once daily pill that reduces the risk of HIV infection among HIV-negative people.

The Department of Health coordinates a PrEP drug assistance program for HIV-negative people who have risk factors that expose them to HIV. This program offers financial assistance for medication and lab services.

On Dec. 1, 2014, Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation supporting the development of a statewide plan to reduce the rate of new HIV diagnoses by 50 percent by 2020.

Visit the Washington State Department of Health's website for information about PrEP, including who should consider PrEP and where to find it.