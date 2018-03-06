After a rumored threat and lock down, two Wa-Hi students are speaking out

WALLA WALLA, WA - Some students in Walla Walla are speaking out about their experience during a lock down.

"Wow, this is how I feel in my conscience," said Emma Case, a senior at Walla Walla High School. "This is something I'm not okay with and I'm not afraid if it upsets anyone else, because it's something that I'm willing to stand behind no matter the consequences, because it's the right thing to do."

Two seniors at Walla Walla High School are doing what they can to stop the growing culture of violence and prevent future attacks.

"I think it's better to be proactive at this stage instead of reactive, with where we are," said Connor Lemma, a senior.

Late last month, Wa-Hi faced its own brush with fear after a tip spread through the school about a possible threat during a school assembly. While nothing happened, police and sheriff's deputies still responded to the alert and left armed guards on campus during the assembly as a precaution.

After the incident, administrators like Principal Ron Higgins felt supporting the students in any way that they chose to express their desire for change was the right thing to do.

"There's a part of me that is extremely proud of the ability of our students to identify and recognize things that are important to them," Principal Higgins said.

When asked what they would say to legislators if given the chance, both students said they wanted laws to catch up with the times.

But, with conviction in her voice, Case countered that what was stopping the government from making changes came down to two simple things.

"Power and money. I think those things take precedent to them over what it means to be a human being and to be a good one."