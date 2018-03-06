Millennial March: A married couple giving back to future generations

TRI-CITIES, WA - Even though some people may think of millennials as kids, this local millennial couple works with kids, giving back to our future generations and challenging the notions about this innovative group of people.

Despite the negative myths and stigmas surrounding the millennial generation… they're a group of people set on making a difference in the world.

"I give back to these kids, I think it's important for me to give back to future generations as well."

Meet Erik and Nikole Roach. This married millennial couple have two completely different jobs.

"I'm currently a special education teacher at an elementary school," said Nikole.

"I own the studio. I'm the owner of US World Class Taekwondo," said Erik.

Aimed at the same goal: working with kids, teaching them and building up their confidence.

"I really like working with students with learning disabilities and being able to give back," Nikole said.

"We really try to instill character development within them," said Erik. "We keep them active, but the biggest part for me is seeing their confidence improve on a regular basis."

At 26 and 30 years old, Erik and Nikole are defying the idea that millennials are lazy, selfish and entitled... and their work speaks for itself.