Yakima superintendent will walk with students for national walkout

YAKIMA, WA - While some superintendents are not supporting the national walkout on Wednesday, March 14, there are some that do.

Students in one Yakima school district are getting a thumbs up from their superintendent, Jack Irion. Irion is 100 percent behind his students and their unity for this issue.

"I think it is great that the students in our country are saying to the adults in our country," Irion said. "'It is time!' We can no longer accept these senseless acts of violence."

Irion has met with students from Davis, Eisenhower, Staton, and Yakima online and supports that they want to honor the lives of the 17 people who died in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. He even said he will join them.

"If I happen to be at one of the schools at the time that they are paying tribute to the 17 people, you bet," said Irion. "But, I've been talking about violence prevention for almost a year now about, 'does our community want to put an end to violence...so do you think we can eliminate violence in Yakima?'"

Irion says each high school is planning how they will honor the victims, but that he believes some will walk for 17 minutes, each minute representing one life.

He also wants to implement a philosophy that is if students see or hear something out of the ordinary, they should say something.