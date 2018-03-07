Energy Northwest CEO picked to bring new nuclear reactors online

RICHLAND, WA - Nawah Energy Company, based in the United Arab Emirates, announced their selection today of Mark Reddemann as their new CEO. Reddemann has been the CEO of Energy Northwest in Richland since 2010. The joint action agency of Washington state employs more than 1,100 people.

Nawah is a joint-venture between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and the Korea Electric Power Corporation. In his new position, Reddemann will lead the Nawah team to bring four new energy reactors online at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Nawah expects the reactors to begin delivering a total of 5,600 megawatts to the region during the next four years.

"I'm honored to accept this position," Reddemann said. "It's certainly clear to me that this opportunity comes my way as a direct result of Columbia Generating Station's performance and the industry reputation our team has established."

Columbia Generating Station is the third-largest electricity producer in Washington, behind the Grand Coulee and Chief Joseph dams. The nuclear facility set annual generation records in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016, and has steadily decreased its cost of power since 2010. In 2016 the Bonneville Power Administration credited Columbia's performance with contributing downward pressure on regional electricity rates, and that same year recognized EN for saving customers more than $2 billion through operational and debt-management initiatives.

In 2017 the Association of Washington Business, Washington's chamber of commerce, named EN its employer of the year. Since 2010 the agency has received multiple state, regional and national safety awards, and Columbia Generating Station is currently in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's second highest performance category.

Throughout 2014 Reddemann served on Gov. Jay Inslee's Carbon Emissions Reduction Task Force.

"I'm excited to serve the best interests of the UAE, the U.S., and the global nuclear energy industry," Reddemann said.

Reddemann's last day as EN CEO is March 30. He begins his duties as Nawah CEO in April.