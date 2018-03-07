Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in recovery of stolen vehicle

UMATILLA, OR - Shortly before 9 a.m. on March 7, Umatilla County Deputy Daugherty was dispatched to 78626 Agnew Road, Hermiston in response to the sighting of a wanted person, 36-year-old Naythan Olney, associated with that address.

Deputy Daugherty staged in the area and waited for backup to arrive before making contact. While waiting for backup, a 2017 white Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Olney left the residence at a high rate of speed. The pickup has been reported stolen to Morrow County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Daugherty followed the vehicle from Agnew Road onto Westland Road and initiated lights for a stop. The suspect vehicle drove off the road and across an open field onto Bridge Road heading westbound. The deputy was unable to follow.

A Umatilla PD officer was able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, with the suspect vehicle going off road and eventually driving through the circles off Powerline Road and heading toward the interstate. The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the area of I-82 at milepost 2 and fled on foot toward the river.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and a grid search was conducted on foot. At approximately 11:13 a.m., Umatilla County Deputies called off the physical search and the UCSO drone was called in to conduct an aerial search.

Olney was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white/blue/green plaid shirt and a ball cap. He has been known to carry a handgun. If his location is known, citizens are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered and is being processed.