Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Green!

KENNEWICK, WA - A seventh grade teacher at Park Middle School is the latest Classroom Makeover winner! Crystal Green wants to use this money to make her classroom more student-friendly.

She's already taken bean bags and stools from her own home to make the seating choices more fun in her classroom. Mrs. Green has worked in Room 303 for her whole career - going on her seventh year as a teacher now.

So, just how dedicated is she?



"I was here one day from 3 pm to 2 in the morning," said Crystal Green. "I literally took pictures of the whole thing. I moved everything out and I just started rearranging. And I did it on the lowest budget possible. Which was zero."



Now she'll have $250 to spend on her classroom thanks to our partnership with Kadlec. Mrs. Green has been teaching her kids about good, healthy home-cooked food so maybe a crockpot could be something she uses the money on.



