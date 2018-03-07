Pasco high schools switching to trimesters

PASCO, WA - A change is coming to Pasco High Schools. Starting next year, Pasco and Chiawana High School will be moving from semesters to trimesters in order to help students earn the 24 credits they need to graduate.

With a semester schedule, students might not have the time to take electives or courses that they have an interest in. Now with a trimester schedule they will have more time to take classes, such as new courses like Sports Literature or Medical Chemistry.

The trimesters will be 60 days long, with class periods that are 65 minutes. (15 Minutes longer than what they are now.) And instead of students only earning 6 credits a year, they will be able to earn 7 and a half.

Pasco High School teacher Julia Dudley said the administration is working with the teachers to help them be prepared to teach longer courses. But overall, the attitude about the new schedule has been positive.

"I think it's less about the graduation percent increasing and more about making sure we have our graduates ready to take on opportunities after high school," said Dudley.

There will be several upcoming information sessions for students and parents about the move to trimesters. Below are the dates, times, and locations of each upcoming meeting:

Pasco High School:

- Information Session for Parents and Students: March 7th @ 6:30pm in Student Mall (Sessions in English and Spanish)

- High School Registration and Information Session for Incoming Freshman:

Stevens Middle School- March 13th 5:30pm

Ochoa Middle School- March 13th 5:30pm

McLoughlin Middle School- March 15th 5:30pm

Chiawana High School:

- Information Session for Parents and Students: March 14th 6:30 in Student Mall (Sessions in English and Spanish)

- High School Registration and Information Session for Incoming Freshman: March 8th at 5:30pm-7:30pm OR 6:30pm-8:30pm in the gym.