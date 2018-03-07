Granger student, parent weigh in on their school's backpack banPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Granger student, parent weigh in on their school's backpack ban
Granger student, parent weigh in on their school's backpack ban
Today we spoke with a student and a parent to get local opinions on the Granger School District's decision to ban backpacks in schools.More >>
Today we spoke with a student and a parent to get local opinions on the Granger School District's decision to ban backpacks in schools.More >>
Sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force for multiple arsons in Selah
Sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force for multiple arsons in Selah
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 21-year-old Ronald Edward Taylor Jr. in Selah, Washington.More >>
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 21-year-old Ronald Edward Taylor Jr. in Selah, Washington.More >>
Wind straightens out a crooked Wapato barn
Wind straightens out a crooked Wapato barn
People across the country make money flipping houses, including one Yakima contractor who found an old barn in Wapato she wanted to save.More >>
People across the country make money flipping houses, including one Yakima contractor who found an old barn in Wapato she wanted to save.More >>
Yakima superintendent will walk with students for national walkout
Yakima superintendent will walk with students for national walkout
While some superintendents are not supporting the national walkout on Wednesday, March 14, there are some that do.More >>
While some superintendents are not supporting the national walkout on Wednesday, March 14, there are some that do.More >>
Kwik-Lok: A major bread clip producer right in Yakima
Kwik-Lok: A major bread clip producer right in Yakima
One of the largest producers of bread and produce clips is nestled right here in the Yakima Valley.More >>
One of the largest producers of bread and produce clips is nestled right here in the Yakima Valley.More >>
Regardless of DACA decision, a Yakima business continues to help Dreamers
Regardless of DACA decision, a Yakima business continues to help Dreamers
For now, DACA remains in place... this comes after Congress was unable to present a solution today.More >>
For now, DACA remains in place... this comes after Congress was unable to present a solution today.More >>
Millennial March: Author, podcaster, and owner of NUYU Juice Bar
Millennial March: Author, podcaster, and owner of NUYU Juice Bar
Can you imagine starting a business, writing your own book that's on Amazon, and having your own globally streaming podcast...all before the age of 20?More >>
Can you imagine starting a business, writing your own book that's on Amazon, and having your own globally streaming podcast...all before the age of 20?More >>
Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students
Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students
PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need. If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives. "The Prosser school district is over 60 pe...More >>
PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need. If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives. "The Prosser school district is over 60 pe...More >>
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoff
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoffGRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street. Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife. The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a p...More >>GRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street. Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife. The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a p...More >>
Extras wanted for feature film
Extras wanted for feature film
In the world of All Sorts, professional folder filing is a competitive sport, and Granger High School alumnus J. Rick Castañeda (Cement Suitcase) wants you to get in on the action!More >>
In the world of All Sorts, professional folder filing is a competitive sport, and Granger High School alumnus J. Rick Castañeda (Cement Suitcase) wants you to get in on the action!More >>