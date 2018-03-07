Sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force for multiple arsons in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA – On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 21-year-old Ronald Edward Taylor Jr. in Selah, Washington. Taylor was wanted in connection with a string of arson-related fires that took place over the weekend in the Yakima area. The PNVOTF, which includes members of the Yakima Sheriff’s Department and Washington State Department of Corrections, assisted the Yakima Police Department, Yakima Fire Department and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives by capturing Taylor.

On the evening of March 5, investigators developed information that Taylor might be in the Selah area. Team members conducted surveillance and ultimately arrested Taylor at a residence near Park Ave. Taylor was booked into the Yakima County Jail and is currently in custody on charges related to three fires that occurred in a four block area in Yakima.

U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said the arrest of Taylor underscores again the value, and effectiveness of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. The ability of the PNVOTF to operate across multiple jurisdictions enabled the swift capture of a violent offender and likely prevented more fires and damage to our community.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service sponsored partnership, comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement officers from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. The task force’s primary mission is to locate, arrest, and return to the justice system the most violent, most egregious federal and state fugitives. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.