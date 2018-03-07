Sunnier climates may protect against MS

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Living in sunnier climates may protect against multiple sclerosis. Oddly enough, that finding comes from researchers in Vancouver, Canada... a place associated more with snow and clouds than sun.

The researchers looked at data on nearly 400 women, most of whom were fair-skinned. Those who lived in the sunniest areas as kids had half the risk for MS as other women.

While the sun is known to play a role in skin cancer, it also helps the body produce Vitamin D.