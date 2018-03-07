New test for breast cancer genetic mutations

UNITED STATES - People concerned about their risk for breast cancer will be able to test themselves for genetic mutations not in a doctor's office... but at home.

The Food and Drug Administration has given the company "23 And Me" authorization to market its test directly to consumers.

The test uses a saliva sample to look for mutations. But the FDA says people should not rely on these test results to decide on preventative treatments. The results also shouldn't be used instead of seeing a doctor for cancer screenings.