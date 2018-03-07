Fred Meyer president awards checks to responders of Richland store fire

RICHLAND, WA - After a fire in late January that caused millions of dollars in damages, the Richland Fred Meyer welcomed both the police and fire departments to thank them for their efforts in getting them back up and running.

"Teamwork makes the dream work, and this is the best example I can think of is teamwork," said Joe Grieshaber, Fred Meyer's president. "Teamwork between the group here at Richland, who just pitched in, and that's just awesome."

"It's nice to kind of put a face to some of the people," said Store Manager Chris Meagher. "The first responders that came and spent literally like three straight days here trying to help out, trying to clean up, seeing what they could do."

Along with the store manager, today's reception included Fred Meyer's president of operations, eager to give his thanks to the staff, police and fire crews that dedicated themselves to reopening after only three days.

As a token of their appreciation, the company donated $500 to each department to help fund their non-profit foundations.

While both departments appreciate the recognition... to them, they're just doing their jobs.

"I really believe and I know the police chief believes that what is seen as over and above to our customers is really part of our core mission now," said Tom Huntington, Richland Fire Chief. "And that is helping the community in whatever way our expertise allows us to do that."

"This is just an example of how great relationships can result in a really good outcome if you put the time, energy and effort into the relationship early on," said Richland's Police Chief, Chris Skinner.

Now, both the police and fire departments tell us that these donations will do a lot to help both of their non-profits give even more to the Richland community.

If you're interested in helping out, head to the Richland Fire and Police Departments' Facebook pages.