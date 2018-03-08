New program hopes to boost safety in Yakima schools - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA- Schools in Yakima are hoping to increase safety by inviting officers in for a free meal. 

Starting March 8th, Yakima police, Union Gap police, Yakima firefighters and Yakima paramedics in uniform are all welcome to stop by to have breakfast or lunch at one of the Yakima schools. 
The program is being funded by Sodexo Incorporated, the company that provides the meals.

