KPD looking for wanted man - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KPD looking for wanted man

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK- Police in Kennewick are asking for your help finding a wanted man. 
     Police say Eddie Springer was driving a silver Lexus when he rammed his ex-girlfriend's car twice near Kennewick Ave and Washington Street Wednesday afternoon. 
     He was already wanted on outstanding warrants and now faces new charges. 
     Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 585-4208. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures