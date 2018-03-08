Cantwell applauds committee passage of bipartisan legislation to boost science and innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, in a business meeting to consider pending legislation, Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) voiced support for S. 2503, the Department of Energy Research and Innovation Act. The bill, introduced by Chairman Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Senator Cantwell earlier this week, passed through committee.



The Department of Energy Research and Innovation Act would be the first broad authorization of research and development programs within the Department Of Energy’s Office of Science, including authorizations within each of the six core program offices.



“I am also pleased by the inclusion of S. 2503, the Department of Energy Research and Innovation Act, which the Chair and I have cosponsored. This makes the smart investments needed to ensure the United States remains the world’s leader in science and technology innovation.” said Senator Cantwell. “It includes key authorizations of technology transfer activities to expand commercial impact of Department Of Energy programs and authorizations for research and development of advanced nuclear energy technology.”



Senator Cantwell also stated that “These provisions will support the important energy and science carried out at National Labs, universities, and the private sector, including the Pacific Northwest National Lab, University of Washington, and Washington State University.”