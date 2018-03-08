CRIME STOPPERS: Chelsea C. Ward

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Chelsea C. Ward.

Ward also goes by the alias Chelsea Laing. Her last known residence is in Kennewick. She is 25 years old (4-16-1992), Caucasian, 5'4", 125 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Ward has a tribal tattoo on her back and "Carpe Diem" and a flower on her left wrist.

Ward's charges include Conditional Release Violation Non Compliance with Court Order - Original charges of Theft 2nd and Escape 2nd.

If you have any information call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.