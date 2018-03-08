Three injured after rollover crash south of KennewickPosted: Updated:
Millennial March: A married couple giving back to future generations
Even though some people may think of millennials as kids, this local millennial couple works with kids, giving back to our future generations and challenging the notions about this innovative group of people.More >>
Local judge arrested for DUI
A local judge is on the other side of the law tonight. 55-year-old Judge Terry M. Tanner was arrested for driving drunk and crashing his car near his Badger Canyon home in Richland.More >>
Three injured after rollover crash south of Kennewick
Three people were injured in a rollover crash that happened just south of Kennewick around 2:30 this afternoon.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Chelsea C. Ward
Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Chelsea C. Ward.More >>
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in recovery of stolen vehicle
Shortly before 9 a.m. on March 7, Umatilla County Deputy Daugherty was dispatched to 78626 Agnew Road, Hermiston in response to the sighting of a wanted person, 36-year-old Naythan Olney, associated with that address.More >>
New program hopes to boost safety in Yakima schools
Schools in Yakima are hoping to increase safety by inviting officers in for a free meal.More >>
KPD looking for wanted man
Police say Eddie Springer was driving a silver Lexus when he rammed his ex-girlfriend's car.More >>
Fred Meyer president awards checks to responders of Richland store fire
After a fire in late January that caused millions of dollars in damages, the Richland Fred Meyer welcomed both the police and fire departments to thank them for their efforts in getting them back up and running.More >>
Pasco high schools switching to trimesters
Starting next year, Pasco and Chiawana High School will be moving from semesters to trimesters in order to help students earn the 24 credits they need to graduate.More >>
Millennial March: Millennials and their ''side hustles''
Millennials have coined the term 'side hustle.' It's essentially a second job... sort of.More >>
