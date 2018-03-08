Three injured after rollover crash south of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Three people were injured in a rollover crash that happened just south of Kennewick around 2:30 this afternoon.

It was near Beck Road and Nine Canyon Road. The Honda Accord was badly damaged and all of the passengers injured... one of which was actually thrown from the car while it rolled.

Benton County Fire District #1's fire chief says the car was heading down the road when it hit a dirt bank and rolled several times.

When we arrived on the scene, Lifeflight was taking one of the passengers away while the other two were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

Chief Lonnie Click says this crash should also act as a warning for other drivers when you head out to back country roads.

"They just need to be aware of the changing surfaces," he said. "If you are going 55 on asphalt and you get a change in the surface to gravel it's not so condusive to those high speeds, so people really need to be aware of those high speeds and where they're driving."

Click says crews are expected to be out in the area cleaning up the wreckage for the next couple of hours but the road is not blocked off. Benton County Sheriffs are still investigating what caused the crash.