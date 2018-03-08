Local judge arrested for DUI

KENNEWICK, WA - A local judge is on the other side of the law tonight. 55-year-old Judge Terry M. Tanner was arrested for driving drunk and crashing his car near his Badger Canyon home in Richland.

On Tuesday, Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel of their car on the corner of Clodfelter Road and Cantera Street around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they found Judge Tanner about 300 feet from the car. They said he had red, bloodshot, and water eyes and was slurring his words when he talked.

Judge Tanner admitted that he was driving after drinking at Buffalo Wild Wings in Kennewick.

His blood alcohol content is still unknown at this time. He refused a breathalizer and had to have his blood drawn. Toxicology reports are pending.

Judge Tanner pleaded not guilty to a gross misdemeanor DUI in Benton County District Court on Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for April 5.