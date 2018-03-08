Several new laws in Washington following legislative session

OLYMPIA, WA - Lawmakers in Olympia wrapped up their legislative session on Thursday and since its start back in January, there have been several new laws here in the state.

Bump Stocks:

Bump stocks are now banned in Washington state.

Governor Jay Inslee signed the ban into law on March 6, making our state one of 20 introducing legislation banning bump stocks after last year's shooting in Las Vegas. The new law makes it illegal for anyone in Washington to manufacture or sell bump stocks starting July 1.

In July 2019, it will be illegal to own a bump stock.

Net Neutrality:

Washington became the first state to pass a law of this kind. House bill 2282 makes it illegal for internet service providers to manipulate their networks for money starting June 6.

But this is where things get tough because the FCC's new rules that go into effect in April don't allow states from making their own net neutrality laws. So experts think this new law will face some legal challenges come June.

Washington is one of 21 states and the District of Columbia involved in a legal challenge to the FCC's ruling.

More Money for Teachers:

The Washington Legislature has sent Gov. Jay Inslee a supplemental state budget that puts more money toward teacher salaries, the final step in a multiyear process to bring Washington state into compliance with a state Supreme Court mandate on education.

The Senate passed the plan on a 25-24 vote shortly after the House passed it on a 54-44 vote Thursday, the last day of the 60-day legislative session.

The plan makes several tweaks and adds more than $750 million in net spending to the current $43.7 billion two-year state budget that was adopted last summer. While the main focus in on education funding, the budget also allocates additional money into funding mental health, heath care, and higher education, among other areas.

Lawmakers are working to expedite a timeline on fully funding teacher salaries as they try to satisfy a 2012 ruling that found that K-12 school funding was not adequate.