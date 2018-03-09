Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Tieton - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Tieton

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A man accused of murder back in 2016 in Tieton has pleaded guilty to the crime. Saul Rios, also known as Jose Cabrera, had been wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon out of California. He had been on the run from there and was in the Yakima area when he shot and killed a 20-year-old man in October 2016.

Rios' sentencing is scheduled for April 17th in Yakima County Superior Court.  

