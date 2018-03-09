Pasco Police investigating 'shot fired' near Memorial Park - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Police investigating 'shot fired' near Memorial Park

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police need your help finding someone who shot a gun near Memorial Park Thursday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 4:15 p.m. People in the area told police the shooter showed up in a tan Dodge Dakota pickup, got out, fired one shot and then got into a white Honda and both cars left. 

No one got hurt but the person who reported it said the shot had been directed at them. A vehicle did get hit with that bullet but there is only minor damage. 

If you know anything call Pasco Police at 509-545-3510 and reference case 18-12639.

