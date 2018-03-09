Two people escape Yakima house fire, firefighters save pet cat

YAKIMA, WA - Two people escaped a burning house on Thursday. Yakima firefighters say it all happened just before 2:30 at a house on West Pierce Street near the Holy Redeemer Church.



Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen area and were able to put it out in just about 20 minutes. Firefighters also rescued a cat inside. The people who live there got out on their own after being alerted by the fire alarm.

Unfortunately, the home is no longer livable right now. The family is being helped by the Red Cross.