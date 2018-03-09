KPD recovers drugs, cash in bust - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KPD recovers drugs, cash in bust

KENNEWICK-     A recent arrest turned into a major drug bust for Kennewick Police. 
They found more than .5 pounds of what they believe is meth, and more than a quarter pound of suspected heroin..
They also found $3,000 in cash. 
 No names have been released yet..

