Walla Walla police arrest man after chase

WALLA WALLA-   Walla Walla police arrested a man who led them on a chase..
It happened just before 3 Friday morning near Clinton street and Boyer avenue
Officers tried to make a traffic stop but 26-year-old Gage Johnston took off..
Police did eventually get him in custody and found he had a warrant for his arrest..

