Trapper who shot Oregon wolf sentenced to probation, fined

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A trapper who shot a gray wolf after finding it caught in one of his traps has been sentenced to probation and community service.

The judge in eastern Oregon also suspended David Sanders' trapping license for three years and fined him $7,500.

Oregon State Police say the shooting occurred in December at a trapping site west of Elgin in the Umatilla National Forest. Sanders pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to one count of unlawful taking of wildlife.

Several wolves have been inadvertently captured by licensed trappers since the animals began returning to Oregon around the turn of the century. In previous cases, the trapper contacted the state and wildlife biologists responded to help free the wolves.

Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel says the state viewed the incident as an illegal-trapping case rather than wolf poaching.