Suspects sought after attempting to sell stolen property

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On March 8, 33-year-old Crystal Ann Wanserske (Caucasian, 5'3", 140 lbs., blue eyes blond hair) and 27-year-old Robert James Wood (Caucasian, 6'4", 190 lbs., hazel eyes and brown hair) attempted to sell stolen property to law enforcement in an undercover operation.

They fled in a pickup which was listed as stolen out of Baker, Oregon, and led police on a short pursuit that crossed through numerous properties destroying fence lines. The vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the roadway near the 500 block of E. South Hill Road in Sunnyside and the suspects fled on foot. Wanserske dropped a backpack while fleeing the scene that contained identification which confirmed her identity. Wood was identified through the investigation and was confirmed as the driver of the vehicle by several witness officers.

The two suspects are wanted for questioning in connection to numerous felony crimes to include; possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property and felony eluding. Anyone with information on the suspects connected with this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

No charges have been filled in this case yet.