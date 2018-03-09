Yakima man hopes to give fallen medal of honor recipient a proper memorial

YAKIMA, WA - A hero is buried at a local cemetery, but his grave has just a marker. Now, a Yakima man is leading the effort to get him a proper memorial.

This Sunday, there's a fundraiser at the Walmart in Yakima just off Nob Hill Boulevard if you'd like to help. The money will go towards getting Sergeant Jack Pendleton the memorial he deserves.

Sgt. Pendleton is buried in the Tahoma Cemetery. He's a medal of honor recipient... a very prestigious distinction in the military.

"Currently Mr. Pendleton only has a small headstone, which is basically the size of this piece of paper right here," said We feel and we would like to go ahead and honor his with a beautiful memorial," said Tim Morris, known as Cemetery Tim.

The memorial will cost about $7,000 to build, and they still need to raise about half of that. The fundraiser will happen on the next three Sundays at the same Walmart at 6600 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA 98908 on March 11, 18, and 25.