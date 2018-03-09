Cattle truck tips on SR-730 near Wallula JunctionPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Cattle truck tips on SR-730 near Wallula Junction
Cattle truck tips on SR-730 near Wallula Junction
Early this morning, a cattle truck crashed on SR-730 near milepost 3, leaving over 30 cows on the side of the road.More >>
Early this morning, a cattle truck crashed on SR-730 near milepost 3, leaving over 30 cows on the side of the road.More >>
Nagasaki survivor tours B Reactor, visits Richland High School
Nagasaki survivor tours B Reactor, visits Richland High School
A Japanese man that was affected by the Nagasaki bombing during World World II took a tour of the B Reactor at the Hanford Site as part of a project to unify Nagasaki and Richland.More >>
A Japanese man that was affected by the Nagasaki bombing during World World II took a tour of the B Reactor at the Hanford Site as part of a project to unify Nagasaki and Richland.More >>
Second of 26 arrested in "Net Nanny" operation pleads guilty
Second of 26 arrested in "Net Nanny" operation pleads guilty
It's been more than six months now since police arrested 26 men during a sex sting called Operation 'Net Nanny.'More >>
It's been more than six months now since police arrested 26 men during a sex sting called Operation 'Net Nanny.'More >>
Report: Missteps exposed nuclear workers to contamination
Report: Missteps exposed nuclear workers to contamination
A new report says mistakes and mismanagement are to blame for the exposure of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state to radioactive particles in December.More >>
A new report says mistakes and mismanagement are to blame for the exposure of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state to radioactive particles in December.More >>
Walla Walla police arrest man after chase
Walla Walla police arrest man after chase
Walla Walla police arrested a man who led them on a chase.More >>
Walla Walla police arrested a man who led them on a chase.More >>
KPD recovers drugs, cash in bust
KPD recovers drugs, cash in bust
A recent arrest turned into a major drug bust for Kennewick Police.More >>
A recent arrest turned into a major drug bust for Kennewick Police.More >>
Pasco Police investigating 'shot fired' near Memorial Park
Pasco Police investigating 'shot fired' near Memorial Park
Pasco Police need your help finding someone who shot a gun near Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.More >>
Pasco Police need your help finding someone who shot a gun near Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.More >>
Millennial March: A married couple giving back to future generations
Millennial March: A married couple giving back to future generations
Even though some people may think of millennials as kids, this local millennial couple works with kids, giving back to our future generations and challenging the notions about this innovative group of people.More >>
Even though some people may think of millennials as kids, this local millennial couple works with kids, giving back to our future generations and challenging the notions about this innovative group of people.More >>
Local judge arrested for DUI
Local judge arrested for DUI
A local judge is on the other side of the law tonight. 55-year-old Judge Terry M. Tanner was arrested for driving drunk and crashing his car near his Badger Canyon home in Richland.More >>
A local judge is on the other side of the law tonight. 55-year-old Judge Terry M. Tanner was arrested for driving drunk and crashing his car near his Badger Canyon home in Richland.More >>
Three injured after rollover crash south of Kennewick
Three injured after rollover crash south of Kennewick
Three people were injured in a rollover crash that happened just south of Kennewick around 2:30 this afternoon.More >>
Three people were injured in a rollover crash that happened just south of Kennewick around 2:30 this afternoon.More >>