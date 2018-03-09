Cattle truck tips on SR-730 near Wallula Junction

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - Early this morning, a cattle truck crashed on SR-730 near milepost 3, leaving over 30 cows on the side of the road.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. just past the Wallula Junction towards Pendleton. The curve of the road was a narrow turn where the accident happened.

The truck fell completely on its side, spilling out into the ditch. A Department of Transportation spokesperson says they decided to unload the cattle this morning because it was too difficult at night.

Thankfully no one was injured and the company suffered minimal loss.

Washington State Patrol and WSDOT crews were on the scene helping direct traffic, and the accident was completely cleared by noon today.