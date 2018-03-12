Police searching for 60-year-old chase suspect

PROSSER- Law enforcement in Benton County are searching for a 60-year-old man after he led them on a chase through Prosser Monday morning.

It started near the Prosser rest stop on I-82. Prosser PD believe the driver has a suspended license and when they tried to pull the man over, he sped off. The chase lasted about six miles until they got to Gibbon Road where it was handed over to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Richland PD is also involved because the car came back registered to a Richland address.

The car is a black and grey Ford Taurus.