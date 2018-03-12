Pasco man sentenced to 27 years prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetaminePosted: Updated:
Police searching for 60-year-old chase suspect
Law enforcement in Benton County are searching for a 60-year-old man after he led them on a chase through Prosser Monday morning.More >>
Pasco man sentenced to 27 years prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
37-year-old Jose Martin Aguilar of Pasco was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.More >>
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-Cities
Cattle truck tips on SR-730 near Wallula Junction
Early this morning, a cattle truck crashed on SR-730 near milepost 3, leaving over 30 cows on the side of the road.More >>
Nagasaki survivor tours B Reactor, visits Richland High School
A Japanese man that was affected by the Nagasaki bombing during World World II took a tour of the B Reactor at the Hanford Site as part of a project to unify Nagasaki and Richland.More >>
Second of 26 arrested in "Net Nanny" operation pleads guilty
It's been more than six months now since police arrested 26 men during a sex sting called Operation 'Net Nanny.'More >>
Report: Missteps exposed nuclear workers to contamination
A new report says mistakes and mismanagement are to blame for the exposure of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state to radioactive particles in December.More >>
Walla Walla police arrest man after chase
Walla Walla police arrested a man who led them on a chase.More >>
KPD recovers drugs, cash in bust
A recent arrest turned into a major drug bust for Kennewick Police.More >>
Pasco Police investigating 'shot fired' near Memorial Park
Pasco Police need your help finding someone who shot a gun near Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.More >>
