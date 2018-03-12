Columbia River Cowboy Gathering & Music Festival

Event Location (Please Include Street Address and City): Benton County Fairgrounds 1500 S. Oak St.; Kennewick, WA

Event Date: April 13 - 15, 2018

Time of the Event: Friday at Noon; Saturday at 10:00

2 Daytime stages each day plus evening Concert. Tickets are $15 General Admission/$20 Reserved seating at Concert. Daytime only pass $5.00 available only at the door. For tickets, call 509-851-4287. Friday night Headliner is DION PRIDE; Saturday night is GEORGETTE JONES. For more info: www.columbiarivercowboygathering.com