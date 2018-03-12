Jazz in the Cellar

Event Location: Yakima Valley Museum 2105 Tieton Dr Yakima WA

Event Date: 5-4-18

Time of the Event: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dispute Resolution Center's annual Jazz in the Cellar will be 'Putting on the Ritz!' this year. You will enjoy food and drink, delightful, danceable jazz, as well as spirited silent and live auctions to help our effort to bring peace to our communities. Call 509-453-8949 or go to https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https://www.drcyakima.org&c=E,1,8BveUaERsiP2MsKaUOED18RHeJlmFbCMLSeneAZGR-7gbx0KTz3vdanYp2arSsIgujHthim6bHtaZXMTK3xnQpm5GLDnSR_pADvFEYGFcA,,&typo=0 for more information and tickets.