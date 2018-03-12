Richland School District releases March 14 walkout district response plansPosted: Updated:
Millennial March: Young realtor in top 1 percent of her field
Jennifer Phipps and her husband decided to become realtors a little over two years ago.More >>
Hermiston Police to respond to all non-planned fire alarms
The Hermiston Police Department will now go to all activated fire alarms in the area except for planned drills.More >>
Richland School District releases March 14 walkout district response plans
Richland School District released information regarding the possibility of student walkouts on March 14 to protest school gun violence.More >>
Millennial March: TV watching is changing
Millennials have their own way of watching television and it's different than any generation before. Most of them are considered 'cord-cutters.'More >>
Police searching for 60-year-old chase suspect
Law enforcement in Benton County are searching for a 60-year-old man after he led them on a chase through Prosser Monday morning.More >>
Pasco man sentenced to 27 years prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
37-year-old Jose Martin Aguilar of Pasco was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.More >>
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-Cities
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK: A homicide investigation crossed county lines Saturday morning as a suspect was finally arrested in the Tri-Cities. It all started in North Spokane. On Thursday, March 8th, police got a call from someone saying they heard a gunshot and saw a car speeding away, and shortly after they got another call from Holy Family Hospital, saying a man had shown up in a car carrying another man who was dead. The Spokane Police Department alerted the Kennewick Police De...
Cattle truck tips on SR-730 near Wallula Junction
Early this morning, a cattle truck crashed on SR-730 near milepost 3, leaving over 30 cows on the side of the road.More >>
Nagasaki survivor tours B Reactor, visits Richland High School
A Japanese man that was affected by the Nagasaki bombing during World World II took a tour of the B Reactor at the Hanford Site as part of a project to unify Nagasaki and Richland.More >>
Second of 26 arrested in "Net Nanny" operation pleads guilty
It's been more than six months now since police arrested 26 men during a sex sting called Operation 'Net Nanny.'More >>
