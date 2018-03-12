Local students and school districts prepare for Wednesday's national walkout

KENNEWICK, WA - Students and school districts across the nation are getting ready for this Wednesday's national walkout to push for more gun safety laws.

With schools all around the region planning for the protest, we've gotten perspectives from students who want to make sure their voices are heard.

It's been nearly a month since the Parkland, Florida school shooting that cost 17 students and faculty members their lives. This week, students across the country - including here locally - are turning their grief into activism and advocacy...and part of that includes a walkout set for Wednesday.

We spoke to some students from Kennewick High School right after the Stoneman Douglas shooting, who say they hope the protest does more than just make people aware but also call them to action. To them, no matter how big or small their demonstration is, the goal is to show how the constant threats affect their everyday lives and prove to any doubters that what they have to say matters.

"We're just trying to show that kids in our generation do have a voice and we can make change," said Nevaeh Gonzales, a freshman.

"Even if we're just out here chanting, we need to start showing our voices knowing that we can be heard and that we are the first step to our change," said Buay Deng, a senior.

No word yet if these same students will be taking part in this Wednesday's walkout, but we plan to be at multiple schools across our area covering the event should it occur.