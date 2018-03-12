Millennial March: Young realtor in top 1 percent of her field

TRI-CITIES, WA - Jennifer Phipps and her husband decided to become realtors a little over two years ago. Now, they are some of the best in the area, and even use some of their success to share with others.

"It was hard to get started," Phipps admitted. "We definitely had people look down on us because we were young. People who didn't want to work with us cause we were young. Now, we just let our numbers speak for themselves."

According to a national survey, millennials have launched about twice as many new businesses compared to boomers. But running a successful business doesn't always mean you'll take off running. However, for Phipps and her husband, within the first year of becoming full time realtors they were able to join the top one percent of their respective field.

Before deciding to become a full-time realtor, Phipps was a field engineer at the Hanford Site, working between 40 and 60 hours a week.

"We wanted to see the reward of how hard we were working, and get back what we were putting into it," she said. "The best way to do that was to start our own business."

In fact, Phipps and her husband were recently featured on the cover of Real Producers, a magazine meant to inspire realtors in local markets: an honor in that only the top 30 realtors in the Tri-Cities can be nominated.

But despite these accomplishments, Phipps says she believes that her biggest achievement is something else.

"That's a really good question...Probably how much we've given back. How many other people we've been able to help."

And by giving back, Phipps and her husband sponsor nine families in Africa through Eden's Child International, providing medical items, clothing, and food.