Man arrested after wild chase in Wapato

WAPATO, WA- A man is in custody after a wild police chase in Wapato. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department tried to stop a car they believe was stolen out of Yakima.



But instead of pulling over near Branch road and South Waptao road, the suspect took off. Officers from the Wapato Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Yakima Nation helped out, eventually stopping him near Progressive road.. But when the deputy tried to get out of his car, the 29-year-old suspect rammed the patrol and tried to get away again..

The suspect was later booked into the Yakima County Jail on multiple charges, including Assault 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Eluding, Poss. of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, DUI, and DWLS 3rd Degree.