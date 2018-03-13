Airman shoots his toddlers, wife before killing himself

SPANAWAY, WA (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Airman in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and their mother before killing himself.



The Pierce County sheriff's office said early Tuesday that they found the bodies inside a home near Spanaway after the man called 911 reporting that he had killed his family.



The children included a boy and a girl and both were under age 5.



The sheriff's office said the man was a member of the U.S. Air Force, who was stationed at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



Authorities are investigating.