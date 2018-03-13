Pasco School District releases statement on possible student walkout

PASCO, WA - Pasco School District released information regarding the possibility of student walkout protests on March 14, 2018.

Pasco schools are not sponsoring any walkout events. They have received information concerning possible informal student activity. It is unknown at this time whether any students will participate.

Pasco school administrators continue to be in close contact with students and will continue to monitor social media for updates.

If any student chooses to leave class to participate in a protest, the district will treat the absence or tardy as unexcused unless a parent/guardian follows the process to excuse a student absence.

Peaceful, non-disruptive protest by students is protected by state and federal law. The district will take appropriate action to ensure order, as well as student and staff safety as needed.

Additional updates will be posted as needed.