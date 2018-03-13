CRIME STOPPERS: Ariel Chipres Contreras

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ariel Chipres Contreras.

Contreras's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 33 years old (DOB: 6/6/84), Caucasian, 5'9", 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tribal art tattoo on his right forearm.

Contreras is wanted for a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant/Escape Community Custody. Original charge is Residential Burglary.

If you have any information of his whereabouts, contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS, (800) 222-TIPS or www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.