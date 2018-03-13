And The Winner Is

Event Location: The Richland Players Theater, 608 The Parkway, Richland

Event Date: March 16, 17, 23, 24 @ 8:00 PM. March 18, 25 @ 2:00 PM.

This comic story tells of Tyler Johnes (Michael Thomas), a self-obsessed movie star, who is finally nominated for an Oscar, then dies the night before the awards. Outraged at his bad luck and determined to know if he wins (even though he's dead), he bargains with a heavenly gatekeeper (Terence Knox) to return to earth for the big night. Along the way, he drags his agent (Robert Chisholm), his acting rival (Patrick Killoran), his bombshell girlfriend (Diana Milton) and his ex-wife (Katrina Carlson) into the journey, in a wildly twisting tale of Hollywood, the afterlife, and how we are judged. Contact: Michael Wutzke, Producer - (509) 460-1246 Michael.Wutzke@gmail.com