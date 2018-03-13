Help local non-profits through your Amazon purchases with Amazon Smile

YAKIMA, WA - In the final months of 2017, Amazon made a profit of $1.9 billion. Some of that money is then donated to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the country, including right here in Yakima at Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity.

The charity that builds homes for needy families across the Yakima Valley has been partners for several years in the Amazon Smile Foundation. It's a rewards program that supports non-profit organizations, including Yakima Valley Habitat For Humanity.

For every purchase made on Amazon, the company then donates 0.5 percent of the total sale to a customer's designated charity. But from now until March 31, Amazon is tripling the donation to 1.5 percent.

Isabel Garcia, executive director for Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity says Amazon sends their office a check every six months. The money they get is put right back into the community to help those in need.

"We use it to support the organization and to continue building houses in the Yakima Valley," Garcia said. "So every penny counts. Everything that we receive, it's put into buying materials for the next home build."

Any purchase you make on Amazon until March 31 through Amazon Smile will send that 1.5 percent to Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity. That even includes gifts that maybe you're considering buying on wedding, anniversary, or baby shower registries.

After the end of the month, it will go back down to the usual 0.5 percent.

The catch? You have to be signed up for Amazon Smile before you go to check out.

To sign up for Amazon Smile, visit: https://www.amazon.com/gp/browse.html?node=17652706011&ref_=pe_732550_275250400&pldnSite=1