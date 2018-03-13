One injured after vehicle malfunctions, causing rollover into oncoming lanes of I-182Posted: Updated:
Benton Co. commissioners vote to ban marijuana production
No more marijuana production and processing facilities in Benton County - commissioners voted to ban any new ones at a meeting this morning.More >>
Millennial March: A Hermiston man and his pro wrestling company
25-year-old William Quintana started Prestige a little over a year ago: now, his business has grown and even includes some former WWE superstars.More >>
Simeon Howard sentenced to 7.5 years for shooting death of Thomas De Leon
Almost two years after the death of a young man, one of the two men who shot and killed him found out how long he'll spend in prison for the crime.More >>
One injured after vehicle malfunctions, causing rollover into oncoming lanes of I-182
One man is injured after his vehicle had equipment failure and rolled across the median into oncoming lanes of I-182 just outside of Prosser.More >>
Fire Commissioners to consider EMS levy for Benton County Fire District #1
Waiting a long time for an ambulance in Benton County Fire District #1 could be over.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Ariel Chipres Contreras
Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ariel Chipres Contreras.More >>
Local students and school districts prepare for Wednesday's national walkout
Students and school districts across the nation are getting ready for this Wednesday's national walkout to push for more gun safety laws.More >>
Pasco School District releases statement on possible student walkout
Pasco School District released information regarding the possibility of student walkout protests on March 14, 2018.More >>
Man arrested after wild chase in Wapato
Just after midnight Wednesday morning, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department tried to stop a car they believe was stolen out of Yakima.More >>
Millennial March: Young realtor in top 1 percent of her field
Jennifer Phipps and her husband decided to become realtors a little over two years ago.More >>
