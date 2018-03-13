One injured after vehicle malfunctions, causing rollover into oncoming lanes of I-182

PROSSER, WA - One man is injured after his vehicle had equipment failure and rolled across the median into oncoming lanes of I-182 just outside of Prosser.

52-year-old Silbestre B. Dimas of Prosser was driving westbound on I-182 milepost 81 at the Prosser City limits around 2:00 p.m. when his green 1997 Ford F150 pickup had equipment failure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and roll into the median. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lanes of I-182.

Dimas was injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

Dimas was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. No charges have yet been filed.