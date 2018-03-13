Simeon Howard sentenced to 7.5 years for shooting death of Thomas De Leon

PASCO, WA - Almost two years after the death of a young man, one of the two men who shot and killed him found out how long he'll spend in prison for the crime.

Today, a judge sentenced Simeon Howard to 89 months, which is about 7 and a half years. This comes after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and illegal gun possession charges. Howard must also pay the family $6,500 in restitution, register on the felony firearms registry, and has one year of supervised release.

Back in December of 2016, Howard and his half-brother Nathaniel Thompson got into an argument with Thomas De Leon outside of Jokers Nightclub in Richland.

According to the indictment, prosecutors said Thompson started fighting with De Leon inside Jokers and both men agreed to move the fight to a Pasco neighborhood.

Thompson and his half-brother showed up to the meeting to find De Leon with two friends. Once there, court documents show one of the men pulled out a gun and shot De Leon, who later died at a hospital.

Howard pleaded guilty to the assault charges because prosecutors could not prove which man actually pulled the trigger.