Millennial March: A Hermiston man and his pro wrestling company

HERMISTON, OR - 25-year-old William Quintana started Prestige a little over a year ago: now, his business has grown and even includes some former WWE superstars.

"Every moment of my life goes into the next show," Quintana said.

Every moment in wrestling is carefully planned, both on and off the ring. For wrestling fan Quintana, owning his own wrestling business is something to be proud of.

"It's an action movie, man. That's what you're making; an action movie with people," Quintana explained. "You're making a story where the villain beats the good guy to the point that you think the good guy is never going to get back up, then in the end he's finally triumphant and he stomps out the villain forever."

Dropping out of school at 16, Quintana has found success in promoting bands... and has now brought those skills to promote his wrestling company.

"There's not much to do over here, as you know and a lot of people know," he said. "So, when we run a wrestling event, we get people that have never watched wrestling in their entire lives. Then they always walk out saying, 'wow, that was way sicker than I thought it would be.'"

His company, Prestige Wrestling, has put on shows in the area with venues of up to 300 people. Even former WWE wrestlers make appearances in his shows.

Being a fan and running a business has left Quintana with a new respect.

"I've always respected wrestling. I loved wrestling my whole life. But, now that I'm in the business there's a whole new respect for it."

Prestige Wrestling will have their next show on March 30, and plans to travel to New Orleans in April with special guest, former WWE announcer Jim Ross.